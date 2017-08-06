FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Better chance for rain returns Monday & Tuesday; Keeping our eyes on the tropics

We will continue to monitor the tropics, as there are two areas of potential development. One is about 150 miles to the east of Honduras. This one now has a high chance of development since it is becoming more organized. This is expected to become a tropical storm by Monday or Tuesday.

The second has a much lower chance to develop in the next five days due to no organization taking place. This one is in the mid Atlantic. For the next few days, we have no impact to southwest Louisiana, and we will keep you updated.

Overnight tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the mid 70s. There could be a few showers late tonight into the early morning hours on Monday, so we’ll keep the rain chances at 20%. It will be a warm and muggy night with high humidity.

Monday will have rain chances back at 60%. We will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms, thanks to a disturbance coming out of the Gulf. This will increase the moisture in the air, hence the higher rain chance. Rain can start as early as sunrise and will last through most of the day. Highs will be a little lower due to the rain.

Tuesday and Wednesday will still have rain in the forecast. Tuesday will have a better chance for rain at 60%, while Sunday is at 40%. We will have showers and thunderstorms scattered throughout the day on Tuesday. Wednesday’s rain is more likely in the afternoon. Highs will be near 90 degrees, depending on how much sunshine we get before any rain.

Thursday and Friday will have rain chances go down to 30% with more isolated showers. With the low coverage of rain, we are likely to get more sunshine keeping the temperatures up in the 90s.

Next weekend, rain chances will stay at 30% on Saturday, but will go back up to 40% on Sunday. Both days will have scattered to isolated showers in the afternoon. We may see some sunshine with partly cloudy skies at times. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Starting next week on Monday, we will keep rain in the forecast at 40%. Rain is likely in the afternoon and will be scattered to isolated. By Tuesday, we will have partly cloudy skies with only a 20% chance of a stray shower or two.