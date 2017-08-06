Dozens pour into Crying Eagle to raise money for McNeese band

Scores of people were drinking for a reason Saturday evening at Crying Eagle. The McNeese band hosted its first "Drums & Giraffes" fundraiser.

"It's really exciting," said Jay Jacobs, director of bands at McNeese. "This is a great fundraiser to help us go to London and the turnout has been spectacular."

On December 28, the McNeese band will be going to London to participate in the New Year's Day parade. They will spend six days in the United Kingdom.

Jacobs plans to host the fundraiser again next year. He said the community support for the band is overwhelming.

"The community in Lake Charles, the McNeese alumni, the fans and football team are tremendous to us," Jacobs said. "To see them turn out and say, 'Hey, we want to help you guys do this,' means everything."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.