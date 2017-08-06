Free child seat safety check in DeRidder Saturday

Louisiana State Police Troop D and the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office were at Green Chevrolet in DeRidder on Saturday, August 5 to provide free child passenger safety checks, and to give away free booster seats.

27 child seats were checked at the event, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.

Support for Saturday’s event was provided by Green Chevrolet of DeRidder and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

More events like the one on Saturday are planned for Sulphur and Lake Charles over the next two months, said Anderson.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.