Another 'Pinky' sighting in Cameron Parish Saturday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Another 'Pinky' sighting in Cameron Parish Saturday

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Pinky sighting in Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry (Source: Bridget A. Boudreaux). Pinky sighting in Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry (Source: Bridget A. Boudreaux).
CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish.

And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron.

Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins, along with some non-albino dolphins, playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.

Boudreaux sent KPLC a photo of one of the dolphins; she said the other pink dolphin had vanished before she could get her camera.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Another 'Pinky' sighting in Cameron Parish Saturday

    Another 'Pinky' sighting in Cameron Parish Saturday

    Sunday, August 6 2017 1:44 PM EDT2017-08-06 17:44:14 GMT
    Pinky sighting in Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry (Source: Bridget A. Boudreaux).Pinky sighting in Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry (Source: Bridget A. Boudreaux).

    On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.

    More >>

    On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.

    More >>

  • Free child seat safety check in DeRidder Saturday

    Free child seat safety check in DeRidder Saturday

    Sunday, August 6 2017 12:54 PM EDT2017-08-06 16:54:39 GMT
    DeRidder car seat safety event (Source: Louisiana State Police)DeRidder car seat safety event (Source: Louisiana State Police)

    Louisiana State Police Troop D and the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office were at Green Chevrolet in DeRidder on Saturday, August 5 to provide free child passenger safety checks, and to give away free booster seats. 27 child seats were checked at the event, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.  

    More >>

    Louisiana State Police Troop D and the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office were at Green Chevrolet in DeRidder on Saturday, August 5 to provide free child passenger safety checks, and to give away free booster seats. 27 child seats were checked at the event, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.  

    More >>

  • DeRidder man charged with fourth-offense DWI

    DeRidder man charged with fourth-offense DWI

    Sunday, August 6 2017 11:29 AM EDT2017-08-06 15:29:49 GMT
    Brandon Fowler (Source: Louisiana State Police)Brandon Fowler (Source: Louisiana State Police)

    A DeRidder man has been arrested on fourth-offense DWI after allegedly causing a two-vehicle crash on I-210 while traveling with a two-year-old child, authorities say.

    On Saturday, August 5, shortly after 5 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-210 between Sulphur and Lake Charles, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.  

    More >>

    A DeRidder man has been arrested on fourth-offense DWI after allegedly causing a two-vehicle crash on I-210 while traveling with a two-year-old child, authorities say.

    On Saturday, August 5, shortly after 5 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-210 between Sulphur and Lake Charles, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly