DeRidder man charged with fourth-offense DWI

On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.More >>
Louisiana State Police Troop D and the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office were at Green Chevrolet in DeRidder on Saturday, August 5 to provide free child passenger safety checks, and to give away free booster seats. 27 child seats were checked at the event, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
A DeRidder man has been arrested on fourth-offense DWI after allegedly causing a two-vehicle crash on I-210 while traveling with a two-year-old child, authorities say.
On Saturday, August 5, shortly after 5 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-210 between Sulphur and Lake Charles, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
It's that time of the year where shopping gets a little bit cheaper. And with Louisiana offering three percent instead of the usual five on the state’s sales tax, stores like Academy and Target in Lake Charles were packed with shoppers. Families were taking advantage of the state’s three percent sales tax by buying things like backpacks, shoes, and electronics and most say th...More >>
Beer and dogs were put together Saturday for a good cause. The Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue hosted their third annual 'Pints for Pits' fundraiser at My Place American Pub. Funds from the event go towards the expensive veterinary bills for the rescued animals. Founder of the organization, Renee Smith, says this event makes all the difference in the world. "Because we're a non-profit organization, we function solely on donations," said...More >>
