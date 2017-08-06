DeRidder man charged with fourth-offense DWI

A DeRidder man has been arrested on fourth-offense DWI after allegedly causing a two-vehicle crash on I-210 while traveling with a two-year-old child, authorities say.

On Saturday, August 5, shortly after 5 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-210 between Sulphur and Lake Charles, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.

The preliminary investigation showed a 2012 Ford F-150 driven by 28-year-old Brandon Fowler of DeRidder crashed into another vehicle.

Fowler, who had his two-year-old child in the vehicle with him, showed signs of impairment and was placed under arrest, said Anderson.

Fowler was charged with DWI fourth offense, DWI with child endangerment, and improper lane usage. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

If convicted, Fowler faces the possibility of substantial fines and prison time, and his vehicle could be seized and impounded, said Anderson.

Sgt. Anderson urges motorists who observe impaired drivers to dial *LSP (*577) to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location, or to dial 911 to contact local law enforcement.

