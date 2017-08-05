3rd annual 'Pints for Pits' fundraiser held Saturday

Beer and dogs were put together Saturday for a good cause.

The Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue hosted their third annual 'Pints for Pits' fundraiser at My Place American Pub.

Funds from the event go towards the expensive veterinary bills for the rescued animals.

Founder of the organization, Renee Smith, says this event makes all the difference in the world.

"Because we're a non-profit organization, we function solely on donations," said Smith. "Without donations we can't pay vet bills. Without being able to pay our vetting, we can't help any more animals."

Last year this event raised $5,000 and Smith is hoping to raise even more this year.

For more information on the Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue, click HERE.

