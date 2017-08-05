Prien Lake Mall hosts back-to-school bash - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Prien Lake Mall hosts back-to-school bash

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Hundreds of children walked away with free school supplies Saturday at Prien Lake Mall. 

The mall partnered with Amerigroup to hand out 500 kits filled with school supplies to families in the Lake Area. 

Along with free school supplies, kids also got a chance to check out books and movies with the Calcasieu Parish Library, and learn about weather with the National Weather Service. 

Prien Lake Mall's director of marketing, Nikki Buxton, says events like this are all about giving back to the community. 

"I mean the goal here for both of us is really to help the community," said Buxton. "I mean and that's any event that we have at the mall. Our first primary goal is to help the community, make it strive and really help these kids get off to a great school year."

The event lasted all day and a local church from the area also came out later on that day to hand out free backpacks. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 3rd annual Pints for Pits held Saturday

    3rd annual Pints for Pits held Saturday

    Saturday, August 5 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-08-06 00:37:32 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Beer and dogs were put together Saturday for a good cause.  The Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue hosted their third annual 'Pints for Pits' fundraiser at Our Place Pub.  Funds from the event go towards the expensive veterinary bills for the rescued animals.  Founder of the organization, Renee Smith, says this event makes all the difference in the world.  "Because we're a non-profit organization, we function solely on donations," said Smith. "Without ...

    More >>

    Beer and dogs were put together Saturday for a good cause.  The Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue hosted their third annual 'Pints for Pits' fundraiser at Our Place Pub.  Funds from the event go towards the expensive veterinary bills for the rescued animals.  Founder of the organization, Renee Smith, says this event makes all the difference in the world.  "Because we're a non-profit organization, we function solely on donations," said Smith. "Without ...

    More >>

  • Prien Lake Mall hosts back-to-school bash

    Prien Lake Mall hosts back-to-school bash

    Saturday, August 5 2017 8:30 PM EDT2017-08-06 00:30:47 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Hundreds of children walked away with free school supplies Saturday at Prien Lake Mall.  The mall partnered with Amerigroup to hand out five hundred kits filled with school supplies to families in the Lake area.  Along with free school supplies, kids also got a chance to check out books and movies with the Calcasieu Parish Library, and learn about weather with the National Weather Service.  Prien Lake Mall's director of marketing, Nikki Buxton says events like this a...

    More >>

    Hundreds of children walked away with free school supplies Saturday at Prien Lake Mall.  The mall partnered with Amerigroup to hand out five hundred kits filled with school supplies to families in the Lake area.  Along with free school supplies, kids also got a chance to check out books and movies with the Calcasieu Parish Library, and learn about weather with the National Weather Service.  Prien Lake Mall's director of marketing, Nikki Buxton says events like this a...

    More >>

  • State sales tax holiday brings out shoppers

    State sales tax holiday brings out shoppers

    Saturday, August 5 2017 8:25 PM EDT2017-08-06 00:25:12 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    It's that time of the year where shopping gets a little bit cheaper.  “It’s tax free weekend,” said shopper Sabrina Cropley.  And with Louisiana offering three percent instead of the usual five on the state’s sales tax, stores like Academy and Target in Lake Charles were packed with shoppers.  Families were taking advantage of the state’s three percent sales tax by buying things like backpacks, shoes, and electronics and most say th...

    More >>

    It's that time of the year where shopping gets a little bit cheaper.  “It’s tax free weekend,” said shopper Sabrina Cropley.  And with Louisiana offering three percent instead of the usual five on the state’s sales tax, stores like Academy and Target in Lake Charles were packed with shoppers.  Families were taking advantage of the state’s three percent sales tax by buying things like backpacks, shoes, and electronics and most say th...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly