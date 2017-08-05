Prien Lake Mall hosts back-to-school bash

Hundreds of children walked away with free school supplies Saturday at Prien Lake Mall.

The mall partnered with Amerigroup to hand out 500 kits filled with school supplies to families in the Lake Area.

Along with free school supplies, kids also got a chance to check out books and movies with the Calcasieu Parish Library, and learn about weather with the National Weather Service.

Prien Lake Mall's director of marketing, Nikki Buxton, says events like this are all about giving back to the community.

"I mean the goal here for both of us is really to help the community," said Buxton. "I mean and that's any event that we have at the mall. Our first primary goal is to help the community, make it strive and really help these kids get off to a great school year."

The event lasted all day and a local church from the area also came out later on that day to hand out free backpacks.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.