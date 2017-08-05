State sales tax holiday brings out shoppers

It's that time of the year where shopping gets a little bit cheaper.

“It’s tax free weekend,” said shopper Sabrina Cropley.

And with Louisiana offering three percent instead of the usual five on the state’s sales tax, stores like Academy and Target in Lake Charles were packed with shoppers.

Families were taking advantage of the state’s three percent sales tax by buying things like backpacks, shoes, and electronics and most say that three percent really does make a difference.

“Oh it does," said Cropley. "With four kids, it always makes a difference.”

“Any bit of a savings is great,” said shopper Burnell Taylor.

“It’s very important," said shopper Caitlin Ardoin. "I mean just with school supplies and everything else - with uniforms it’s very expensive.”

So what were most shoppers out getting today?

“School supplies, clothes, shoes,” said Taylor.

“Shirts, shorts, pants,” said Ardoin.

“School uniforms, back sacks, shoes," said Cropley. "Everything to complete their school supply list.”

And while this weekend isn’t completely tax free, most families agree three percent is better than five.

“I do wish everything was tax free, but as long as it’s school stuff it makes it even better," said Cropley.

