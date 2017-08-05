State sales tax holiday brings out shoppers

Beer and dogs were put together Saturday for a good cause. The Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue hosted their third annual 'Pints for Pits' fundraiser at Our Place Pub. Funds from the event go towards the expensive veterinary bills for the rescued animals. Founder of the organization, Renee Smith, says this event makes all the difference in the world. "Because we're a non-profit organization, we function solely on donations," said Smith. "Without ...More >>
Hundreds of children walked away with free school supplies Saturday at Prien Lake Mall. The mall partnered with Amerigroup to hand out five hundred kits filled with school supplies to families in the Lake area. Along with free school supplies, kids also got a chance to check out books and movies with the Calcasieu Parish Library, and learn about weather with the National Weather Service. Prien Lake Mall's director of marketing, Nikki Buxton says events like this a...More >>
It's that time of the year where shopping gets a little bit cheaper. “It’s tax free weekend,” said shopper Sabrina Cropley. And with Louisiana offering three percent instead of the usual five on the state’s sales tax, stores like Academy and Target in Lake Charles were packed with shoppers. Families were taking advantage of the state’s three percent sales tax by buying things like backpacks, shoes, and electronics and most say th...More >>
Overnight we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the mid 70s. There could be a few showers late tonight, so we’ll keep the rain chances at 20%. It will be a warm and muggy night with high humidity. Sunday will have rain chances go down to 40%. So, rain is still likely, but will not be as widespread. Instead, will be more scattered to isolated. We could see a bit more sunshine in between any showers, which will help keep temperatures near 90.More >>
The suspect in the shooting that occurred near Vinton Friday afternoon has turned himself in, authorities say. William S. Lastrapes turned himself in to the Calcasieu Parish Office Saturday morning, said Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
