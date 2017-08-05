FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rainy days ahead as we head into next week; Temperatures staying in check

Overnight we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the mid 70s. There could be a few showers late tonight, so we’ll keep the rain chances at 20%. It will be a warm and muggy night with high humidity.

Sunday will have rain chances go down to 40%. So, rain is still likely, but will not be as widespread. Instead, will be more scattered to isolated. We could see a bit more sunshine in between any showers, which will help keep temperatures near 90.

Monday will have rain chances back at 60%. We will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms, thanks to a disturbance coming out of the Gulf. This will increase the moisture in the air, hence the higher rain chance. Rain can start as early as sunrise and will last through most of the day.

Tuesday and Wednesday will still have rain chances near average at 40%. We will have scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be near 90 degrees, depending on how much sunshine we get before any rain.

Thursday and Friday will have rain chances stay at 30% with more isolated showers. With the low coverage of rain, we are likely to get more sunshine keeping the temperatures up near 90 degrees.

Next weekend, rain chances will stay at 30% with scattered to isolated showers in the afternoon. We may see some sunshine with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

We will continue to monitor the tropics, as there are two areas of potential development. One is just to the north off the coast of South America. This one now has a high chance of development since it is becoming more organized. The second has a lower chance to develop in the next five days due to no organization taking place. This one is located off the coast of Africa. Just because there is potential for development, does not mean that something will develop. For the next few days, we have no impact to southwest Louisiana, and we will keep you updated.