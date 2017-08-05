UPDATE: Suspect in Vinton shooting turns himself in - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

UPDATE: Suspect in Vinton shooting turns himself in

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
William Lastrapes (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) William Lastrapes (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
VINTON, LA (KPLC) -

The suspect in the shooting that occurred near Vinton Friday afternoon has turned himself in, authorities say.

William S. Lastrapes turned himself in to the Calcasieu Parish Office Saturday morning, said Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

The shooting victim is still in the hospital, though his injuries don't appear to be life-threatening at this time, said Myers.

    Overnight we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the mid 70s. There could be a few showers late tonight, so we’ll keep the rain chances at 20%. It will be a warm and muggy night with high humidity. Sunday will have rain chances go down to 40%. So, rain is still likely, but will not be as widespread. Instead, will be more scattered to isolated. We could see a bit more sunshine in between any showers, which will help keep temperatures near 90. 

