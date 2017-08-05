UPDATE: Suspect in Vinton shooting turns himself in

Overnight we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the mid 70s. There could be a few showers late tonight, so we’ll keep the rain chances at 20%. It will be a warm and muggy night with high humidity. Sunday will have rain chances go down to 40%. So, rain is still likely, but will not be as widespread. Instead, will be more scattered to isolated. We could see a bit more sunshine in between any showers, which will help keep temperatures near 90.More >>
Overnight we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the mid 70s. There could be a few showers late tonight, so we’ll keep the rain chances at 20%. It will be a warm and muggy night with high humidity. Sunday will have rain chances go down to 40%. So, rain is still likely, but will not be as widespread. Instead, will be more scattered to isolated. We could see a bit more sunshine in between any showers, which will help keep temperatures near 90.More >>
The suspect in the shooting that occurred near Vinton Friday afternoon has turned himself in, authorities say. William S. Lastrapes turned himself in to the Calcasieu Parish Office Saturday morning, said Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
The suspect in the shooting that occurred near Vinton Friday afternoon has turned himself in, authorities say. William S. Lastrapes turned himself in to the Calcasieu Parish Office Saturday morning, said Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
For the first time, media was allowed inside Lake Charles' new Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic, albeit only into preliminary entry rooms. Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter was given a more extensive, in-depth tour of the facility. "To have veterans walk into a facility and feel honored and get the respect they deserve and the medical attention they so desperately deserve is a great thing for this area," Hunter said.More >>
For the first time, media was allowed inside Lake Charles' new Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic, albeit only into preliminary entry rooms. Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter was given a more extensive, in-depth tour of the facility. "To have veterans walk into a facility and feel honored and get the respect they deserve and the medical attention they so desperately deserve is a great thing for this area," Hunter said.More >>
The annual Louisiana Sales Tax Holiday is this Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 5.
During the holiday most purchases of personal items such as electronics, furniture, and clothing will only have a state sales tax of 3 percent. The sales tax exemption is only good for the first $2,500 of the sales price or cost price of any purchase of an eligible item.More >>
The annual Louisiana Sales Tax Holiday is this Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 5.
During the holiday most purchases of personal items such as electronics, furniture, and clothing will only have a state sales tax of 3 percent. The sales tax exemption is only good for the first $2,500 of the sales price or cost price of any purchase of an eligible item.More >>
“It'’s going to be epic," said guest Cinde Edgerton. "I’ve never been to a Marvel DC-themed wedding,” said guest Tim Oldham. But guests were all waiting to see Kelly Gonzalez and Jakob Whaley finally tie the knot. Instead of a traditional wedding, Kelly wanted to go for something a little more unique. “I wanted him to decide on something different, and it was either go to the courthouse and get eloped or just do something crazy o...More >>
“It'’s going to be epic," said guest Cinde Edgerton. "I’ve never been to a Marvel DC-themed wedding,” said guest Tim Oldham. But guests were all waiting to see Kelly Gonzalez and Jakob Whaley finally tie the knot. Instead of a traditional wedding, Kelly wanted to go for something a little more unique. “I wanted him to decide on something different, and it was either go to the courthouse and get eloped or just do something crazy o...More >>