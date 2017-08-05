UPDATE: Suspect in Vinton shooting turns himself in

The suspect in the shooting that occurred near Vinton Friday afternoon has turned himself in, authorities say.

William S. Lastrapes turned himself in to the Calcasieu Parish Office Saturday morning, said Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

The shooting victim is still in the hospital, though his injuries don't appear to be life-threatening at this time, said Myers.

