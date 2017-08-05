Lake Charles' new VA clinic to open in weeks

For the first time, media was allowed inside Lake Charles' new Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic, albeit only into preliminary entry rooms. Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter was given a more extensive, in-depth tour of the facility. "To have veterans walk into a facility and feel honored and get the respect they deserve and the medical attention they so desperately deserve is a great thing for this area," Hunter said.More >>
The annual Louisiana Sales Tax Holiday is this Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 5.
During the holiday most purchases of personal items such as electronics, furniture, and clothing will only have a state sales tax of 3 percent. The sales tax exemption is only good for the first $2,500 of the sales price or cost price of any purchase of an eligible item.More >>
“It'’s going to be epic," said guest Cinde Edgerton. "I’ve never been to a Marvel DC-themed wedding,” said guest Tim Oldham. But guests were all waiting to see Kelly Gonzalez and Jakob Whaley finally tie the knot. Instead of a traditional wedding, Kelly wanted to go for something a little more unique. “I wanted him to decide on something different, and it was either go to the courthouse and get eloped or just do something crazy o...More >>
Authorities are searching for the suspect in this evening's shooting on Stevenson Street in Vinton. According to Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, the suspect, William S. Lastrapes, 36, allegedly shot a man in the leg. The injuries are non-life-threatening, said Myers.More >>
KPLC is rolling out a new feature on the Amazon Echo and Echo dots. You can now get your First Alert forecast from the devices. Here are the simple steps: Open your Alexa app on your mobile device or go to the Alexa login on your desktop Log in to your Amazon account connected to your Alexadevice Click "settings", find flash "briefing", and select "Get More Flash Briefing Content" Search KPLC 7 in the store Click "Enable" There y...More >>
