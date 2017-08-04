Local couple have superhero themed wedding

“It'’s going to be epic," said guest Cinde Edgerton.

"I’ve never been to a Marvel DC themed wedding,” said guest Tim Oldham.

But guests were all waiting to see Kelly Gonzalez and Jakob Whaley finally tie the knot.

Instead of a traditional wedding, Kelly wanted to go for something a little more unique.

“I wanted him to decide on something different, and it was either go to the courthouse and get eloped or just do something crazy out of the box,” said Kelly.

And so a super hero themed wedding was born.

Kelly dressing up as Catwoman while John transformed into Batman.

The groomsmen and bridesmaids walked down the isle as superheroes and villains.

And of course Kelly could only walk down the isle with dad as Commissioner Gordon and the sound of superhero themed music.

With there friends and family watching, Catwoman and Batman were united together by none other than Two-Face.

And as the superhero newlyweds shared their first dance together as husband and wife they also have some advice on how to live happily ever after.

“Just have fun and do what you want to do verses what everyone expects you to do,” said Kelly.

“Do something different," said Jakob. "It’s way better, it’s more fun.”

