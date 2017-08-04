Authorities working shooting near Vinton

KPLC is rolling out a new feature on the Amazon Echo and Echo dots. You can now get your First Alert forecast from the devices. Here are the simple steps: Open your Alexa app on your mobile device or go to the Alexa login on your desktop Log in to your Amazon account connected to your Alexadevice Click "settings", find flash "briefing", and select "Get More Flash Briefing Content" Search KPLC 7 in the store Click "Enable" There y...