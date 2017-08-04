Child porn investigation leads to arrest of Lake Charles man

A Lake Charles man was arrested on suspicion of downloading and sharing videos of children being sexually abused.

Robert Lejeune II, 43, was being investigated by the Special Victims Unit of the Louisiana State Police, according to Sgt. James Anderson, spokesman for LSP.

The investigation prompted troopers to get a search warrant for Lejeune's home, said Anderson.

When the search warrant was served, troopers found that Lejeune allegedly downloaded and shared child pornography videos.

Lejeune was charged with one count of pornography involving juveniles and was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

His bond is set at $100,000.

If Lejeune is convicted he could face up to a $50,000 fine, and up to 25 years in prison without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

