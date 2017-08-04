BJ Blunt's circle complete as he rejoins the Cowboys

LAKE CHARLES – BJ Blunt signed with McNeese in 2014 out of McDonough #35 in New Orleans and was highly anticipated to make an immediate impact for the Cowboys as one of Louisiana’s top defensive backs.



But after enrolling in classes for the 2014-15 academic year, Blunt was deemed a non-qualifier because not enough credits were passed.



He sat out of football for the next season but then in 2016, enrolled at Garden City Community College (Garden City, Kansas) where he led his team with eight interceptions and helped guide the Broncbusters to an 11-0 record and the 2016 NJCCA National title.



Now the 6-foot-1, 210-pound safety’s circle is complete as Blunt, who was ranked as the No. 5 safety in Louisiana and 52nd nationally in high school, is back where he originally signed where the anticipation of making a big impact is just as prevalent as it was three years ago.



“It felt really good to be back in fall camp and the environment,” said Blunt after Friday’s third practice of fall camp and first in shoulder pads. “This is a family here. There’s some good chemistry. I like it.”



“He’s a big, physical kid,” said Guidry of Blunt. “He’s going to run downhill and hit you. We’ll get him involved in a bunch of blitzes.”



Blunt is currently taking reps at free safety but Guidry says he could be moved to the weak safety position because of his size and physicality.



“I’ll adjust and do whatever the team needs me to do to win the national championship,” said Blunt who had an interception off a deflected pass in the team period on Friday.



Also on Friday, Central Florida safety transfer Brandon Scott saw action for the first time in preseason camp.



The New Orleans native (Destrehan HS) appeared in 10 games last season as a redshirt freshman for the Knights and had one interception.



Scott worked out with the free safeties on Friday.



“He’s a speed kid,” said Guidry of Scott. “He was a track kid out of high school and he’s also very physical. We feel like we’ve upgraded on the back end and gave us more depth.”



DAY 3 PRESEASON CAMP NOTES:

• The defense broke out the DWA practice jerseys which identify the starters (Defense With Attitude).

• Junior transfer Kyree McLean and redshirt freshman Darion Dunn wore the DWA jerseys as the starting cornerbacks on Friday.

• Junior DL Micah Udeh had a sack in team work for the second straight day.

• Senior DL Antonio McGhee, who missed all of last season to a knee injury, has looked sharp early on and had a sack in the team period.

• In addition to his interception, Blunt also had another pass break-up for the day.

• Senior LB Ashari Goins had to do the postpractice dance as he was announced as the player of the day with an interception and two other pass break-ups.

• Senior WR Tavarious Battiste did not dress out for practice due to a high-fever. He is on medications and was in attendance for the session.

• McNeese will practice in shells again at 9 a.m. on Saturday before slipping on full pads for the first time in camp at 4 p.m. on Sunday.