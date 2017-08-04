Four murder indictments handed down in Simmons Street homicide

A grand jury in state district court returned second-degree murder indictments against four people in connection with a killing on Simmons Street in July.

Jermyre Bowers, 17, Devonta Orphey, 23, Devin Holefield, 25, and Justin Ned, 16, were each indicted on one count of second-degree murder.

The four are accused of killing 31-year-old Gary Obrien on at 409 N. Simmons Street during a home invasion in the early morning hours of Monday, July 17. Authorities said witnesses told them that Obrien was shot when he refused to comply with a demand made by one of the suspects.

