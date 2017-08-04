Four murder indictments handed down in Simmons Street homicide

The grand jury returned several sex charges against a man accused of raping one child and sexually abusing another. John Anthony Lazard Jr., 44, is also accused of physical abuse against a third child. Lazard was indicted on two counts of first-degree rape, one count sexual battery, one count indecent behavior with a juvenile, and cruelty to juveniles. The alleged incidents happened between August 2010 and August 2016. The three victims are all under the age of 17. ...More >>
The public is invited to comment on a grant that the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is requesting to fund safety and rescue equipment. Under the 2017 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG), the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is proposing the procurement of...More >>
