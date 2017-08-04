Lake Charles teen indicted in early June shooting

An 18-year-old Lake Charles man was indicted in connection with the June 5 shooting near 13th Street and 3rd Avenue.

Octavious Dixon is indicted on charges of attempted second-degree murder after Dixon allegedly shot a victim for an ongoing dispute with one of Dixon's family members, said Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Two witnesses told deputies the victim was shot on the railroad tracks near the intersection of 13th Street and 3rd Avenue. They said Dixon was with two others when he shot the victim. All three suspects fled the scene.

Detectives learned the victim has been involved in an ongoing dispute with a 16-year-old family member of Dixon's, Myers says. The 16-year-old had pointed a gun at the victim earlier Monday before fleeing when witnesses attempted to video the incident on their cell phones. The 16-year-old, Dixon and an unknown person then returned to the tracks, at which time the victim was shot.

Dixon was arrested on Friday, June 9. His indictment was handed down on Thursday, August 3.

