Man accused of raping one child, sexually abusing another

The grand jury returned several sex charges against a man accused of raping one child and sexually abusing another.

John Anthony Lazard Jr., 44, is also accused of physical abuse against a third child.

Lazard was indicted on two counts of first-degree rape, one count sexual battery, one count indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of cruelty to juveniles.

The alleged incidents happened between August 2010 and August 2016.

The three victims are all under the age of 17.

