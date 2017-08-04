Man accused of raping one child, sexually abusing another

The grand jury returned several sex charges against a man accused of raping one child and sexually abusing another. John Anthony Lazard Jr., 44, is also accused of physical abuse against a third child. Lazard was indicted on two counts of first-degree rape, one count sexual battery, one count indecent behavior with a juvenile, and cruelty to juveniles. The alleged incidents happened between August 2010 and August 2016. The three victims are all under the age of 17. ...More >>
The public is invited to comment on a grant that the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is requesting to fund safety and rescue equipment. Under the 2017 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG), the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is proposing the procurement of...More >>
A single-vehicle crash in Vernon Parish killed a woman from Vidalia early Friday morning. State troopers responded to the crash around 6:25 a.m., which occurred on U.S. 171 north of Hwy 10. The crash involved a 2007 Freightliner - an 18 wheeler, loaded with logs - driven by Allen D. Manchester Jr., 58, of Vidalia, said Master Trooper Scott Moreau, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop E.More >>
Overnight we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the mid 70s. There could be a stray shower or two tonight, but rain chances become less likely after midnight. Rain chances are down to 20% for tonight. The start of next weekend on Saturday will be another wet day. Rain chances are at 60% with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. With these storms, we could see potential heavy rainfall at times.More >>
