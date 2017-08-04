Sports Person of the Week - Kent Shelby

The road to recovery has been a tough one for McNeese wide receiver Kent Shelby. The senior battled turf toe on both feet in 2016, but a new year, brings a healthier Kent Shelby.

"I wasn't as productive as the team needed me to be and also for myself," said Shelby. "Going through that toe injury and constantly battling it and Coach Guidry sitting me out for spring, all that time sitting out made me hungry."

And that should be a scary thought for defenses.

Shelby already is eighth on McNeese's all-time receiving touchdown list with 11. He's also up to 1,285 career yards despite battling leg injuries throughout his Cowboy career.

In 2017, we may finally see Shelby at his best.

He reminds me of a skinnier version of Dez Bryant. He'll go up and get the ball," said McNeese quarterback James Tabary. "He's a huge competitor and he brings intensity to our offense. If I can't get the guys going, Kent will be the one to get in everyone's face and try to get them hyped up. He's a very versatile player and when he catches the ball, he plays big. He doesn't try to juke, he uses his body to get first downs and gain yardage."

Shelby's coach also echoed Tabary's praise.

"Shelby is a big-time play maker, and is never covered," McNeese coach Lance Guidry said. "Even when he's covered, he can catch the ball over you."

