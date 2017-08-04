KPLC forecasts now on Amazon home devices

KPLC is rolling out a new feature on the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot.

You can now get your First Alert forecast from the devices.

Here are the simple steps:

Open your Alexa app on your mobile device or go to the Alexa login on your desktop.

Log in to your Amazon account connected to your Alexadevice.

Click "settings," find flash "briefing," and select "Get More Flash Briefing Content."

Search KPLC 7 in the store.

Click "Enable."

There you go, you're all set! Now you can just say “Alexa, give me my flash briefing” to get the latest weather from the KPLC 7 Storm Team.

You can also access First Alert forecasts on the 7News mobile app, the 7 Storm Team weather app, on our website HERE, and all the KPLC newscasts.

