KPLC forecasts now on Amazon home devices

A Lake Charles man was arrested for downloading and sharing videos of children being sexually abused. Robert Lejeune II, 43, was being investigated by the Special Victims Unit of the Louisiana State Police according to Sgt. James Anderson, spokesman for LSP. The investigation prompted Troopers to get a search warrant for Lejeune's home, said Anderson. When the search warrant was served Troopers found that Lejeune allegedly downloaded and sha...More >>
KPLC is rolling out a new feature on the Amazon Echo and Echo dots. You can now get your First Alert forecast from the devices. Here are the simple steps: Open your Alexa app on your mobile device or go to the Alexa login on your desktop Log in to your Amazon account connected to your Alexadevice Click "settings", find flash "briefing", and select "Get More Flash Briefing Content" Search KPLC 7 in the store Click "Enable" There y...More >>
An 18-year-old Lake Charles man was indicted in connection with the June 5 shooting near 13th Street and 3rd Avenue. Octavious Dixon is indicted on charges of attempted second-degree murder after Dixon allegedly shot a victim for an ongoing dispute with one of Dixon's family members, said Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
Authorities are working a shooting near Vinton, officials have confirmed. A man was shot in the leg with non-life-threatening injuries, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. The suspect is in a house on Stevenson Street in Vinton, Myers said. Officials are attempting to talk to him to get him to come out. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
