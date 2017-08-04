FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hit-or-miss showers this afternoon with a better chance of rain Saturday

Overnight we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the mid 70s. There could be a stray shower or two tonight, but rain chances become less likely after midnight. Rain chances are down to 20% for tonight.

The start of next weekend on Saturday will be another wet day. Rain chances are at 60% with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. With these storms, we could see potential heavy rainfall at times. Highs will remain in the upper 80s near 90 degrees After the rain passes through, we will have temperatures cool down.

Sunday will have rain chances go down to 40%. So, rain is still likely, but will not be as widespread. Instead, will be more scattered to isolated. We could see a bit more sunshine in between any showers, which will help keep temperatures near 90.

Monday will have rain chances back at 60%. We will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms, thanks to a disturbance coming out of the Gulf. This will increase the moisture in the air, hence the higher rain chance.

Tuesday and Wednesday will still have rain chances near average at 30%. We will have scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be near 90 degrees, depending on how much sunshine we get before any rain.

Thursday and Friday will have rain chances stay at 30% with more isolated showers. With the low coverage of rain, we are likely to get more sunshine keeping the temperatures up near 90 degrees.

We will continue to monitor the tropics, as there are two areas of potential development. One is just to the north off the coast of South America. This one has a lower chance of any development. The second has a better chance to develop in the next five days. This one is located a little off the coast of Africa. Just because there is potential for development, does not mean that something will develop. For the next few days, we have no impact to southwest Louisiana, and we will keep you updated.