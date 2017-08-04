One dead in early morning Vernon Parish crash

A single-vehicle crash in Vernon Parish killed a woman from Vidalia early Friday morning.

State troopers responded to the crash around 6:25 a.m., which occurred on U.S. 171 north of La. 10. The crash involved a 2007 Freightliner - an 18-wheeler, loaded with logs - driven by Allen D. Manchester Jr., 58, of Vidalia, said Master Trooper Scott Moreau, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop E.

The Freightliner was traveling southbound on U.S. 171 when Manchester lost control and exited the right side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the vehicle hit a guardrail, then a concrete bridge rail before overturning. The vehicle then became engulfed in flames, said Moreau.

Manchester was able to escape the burning vehicle but received moderate injuries. He was transported to an Alexandria hospital.

His only passenger, Mona R. Manchester, 56, was unable to escape the burning vehicle and was pronounced dead, said Moreau.

At this time it is unknown if seat belts were used by the occupants.

The investigation remains ongoing. Routine toxicology tests and charges are pending, said Moreau.

Troop E troopers have investigated 24 fatal crashes in 2017, resulting in 30 fatalities.

