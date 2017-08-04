Village of Elizabeth under boil advisory: Horseshoe Drive ONLY - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Village of Elizabeth under boil advisory: Horseshoe Drive ONLY

(Source: Raycom)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The Village of Elizabeth has issued a boil advisory for residents living on Horseshoe Drive.

The boil advisory is in effect until further notice.

For more information, call Elizabeth City Hall at 318-634-5100.

