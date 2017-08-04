Village of Elizabeth under boil advisory: Horseshoe Drive ONLY

Just four months ago, on May 31, close to 80 percent of Oakdale Elementary burned down in a massive fire. Now, the school year is back. "Everything has gone so smoothly today, we are so grateful," said Tabitha Moffett, a second grade Oakdale teacher. "We are so excited about this year." Over 18 classrooms were lost in the blaze, including the library and 13-thousand books. For Moffett, hearing the news for the first time was surreal. "When we got the call, ...