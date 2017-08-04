Village of Elizabeth under boil advisory

Overnight we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the mid 70s. There could be a stray shower or two tonight, but rain chances become less likely after midnight. Rain chances are down to 20% for tonight. The start of next weekend on Saturday will be another wet day. Rain chances are at 60% with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. With these storms, we could see potential heavy rainfall at times.More >>
Overnight we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the mid 70s. There could be a stray shower or two tonight, but rain chances become less likely after midnight. Rain chances are down to 20% for tonight. The start of next weekend on Saturday will be another wet day. Rain chances are at 60% with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. With these storms, we could see potential heavy rainfall at times.More >>
A single-vehicle crash in Vernon Parish killed a woman from Vidalia early Friday morning. State troopers responded to the crash around 6:25 a.m., which occurred on U.S. 171 north of Hwy 10. The crash involved a 2007 Freightliner - an 18 wheeler, loaded with logs - driven by Allen D. Manchester Jr., 58, of Vidalia, said Master Trooper Scott Moreau, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop E.More >>
A single-vehicle crash in Vernon Parish killed a woman from Vidalia early Friday morning. State troopers responded to the crash around 6:25 a.m., which occurred on U.S. 171 north of Hwy 10. The crash involved a 2007 Freightliner - an 18 wheeler, loaded with logs - driven by Allen D. Manchester Jr., 58, of Vidalia, said Master Trooper Scott Moreau, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop E.More >>
An Oregon man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for sexually assaulting and torturing the mother of his child at a Calcasieu motel.
Gammion McCloud, 37, originally from Washington, D.C. but living in Oregon at the time of his arrest, was sentenced to 300 months in prison for sexually assaulting and torturing the victim, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Friday.More >>
An Oregon man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for sexually assaulting and torturing the mother of his child at a Calcasieu motel.
Gammion McCloud, 37, originally from Washington, D.C. but living in Oregon at the time of his arrest, was sentenced to 300 months in prison for sexually assaulting and torturing the victim, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Friday.More >>
Some cast and crew members from KPLC will be out in Vinton Friday, Aug. 4, for this weeks Grillin' & Chillin' series. Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton, Candy Rodriguez, and other members of the KPLC team will be broadcasting live. We'll be grilling hot dogs for the community during our First at Four, Live at Five, and 7 News at Six broadcasts. KPLC wants to meet and connect with our viewers in their hometowns, so we'll see you there for some f...More >>
Some cast and crew members from KPLC will be out in Vinton Friday, Aug. 4, for this weeks Grillin' & Chillin' series. Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton, Candy Rodriguez, and other members of the KPLC team will be broadcasting live. We'll be grilling hot dogs for the community during our First at Four, Live at Five, and 7 News at Six broadcasts. KPLC wants to meet and connect with our viewers in their hometowns, so we'll see you there for some f...More >>