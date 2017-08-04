Village of Elizabeth under boil advisory - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Village of Elizabeth under boil advisory

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)

The Village of Elizabeth's water had to be shut off this afternoon for all customers.

A water line was damaged during the village's ongoing water improvement construction project.

The water was shut off for immediate repair.

When water is restored, customers should boil their water before consumption until further notice.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hit-or-miss showers this afternoon with a better chance of rain Saturday

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hit-or-miss showers this afternoon with a better chance of rain Saturday

    Friday, August 4 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-08-04 20:22:27 GMT
    Scattered showers and storms SaturdayScattered showers and storms Saturday

    Overnight we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the mid 70s. There could be a stray shower or two tonight, but rain chances become less likely after midnight. Rain chances are down to 20% for tonight. The start of next weekend on Saturday will be another wet day. Rain chances are at 60% with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. With these storms, we could see potential heavy rainfall at times.

    More >>

    Overnight we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the mid 70s. There could be a stray shower or two tonight, but rain chances become less likely after midnight. Rain chances are down to 20% for tonight. The start of next weekend on Saturday will be another wet day. Rain chances are at 60% with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. With these storms, we could see potential heavy rainfall at times.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    One dead in early morning Vernon Parish crash

    One dead in early morning Vernon Parish crash

    Friday, August 4 2017 4:20 PM EDT2017-08-04 20:20:14 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    A single-vehicle crash in Vernon Parish killed a woman from Vidalia early Friday morning. State troopers responded to the crash around 6:25 a.m., which occurred on U.S. 171 north of Hwy 10. The crash involved a 2007 Freightliner - an 18 wheeler, loaded with logs - driven by Allen D. Manchester Jr., 58, of Vidalia, said Master Trooper Scott Moreau, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop E.

    More >>

    A single-vehicle crash in Vernon Parish killed a woman from Vidalia early Friday morning. State troopers responded to the crash around 6:25 a.m., which occurred on U.S. 171 north of Hwy 10. The crash involved a 2007 Freightliner - an 18 wheeler, loaded with logs - driven by Allen D. Manchester Jr., 58, of Vidalia, said Master Trooper Scott Moreau, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop E.

    More >>

  • Village of Elizabeth under boil advisory

    Village of Elizabeth under boil advisory

    Friday, August 4 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-08-04 20:01:09 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The Village of Elizabeth's water had to be shut off this afternoon for all customers. A water line was damaged during the village's ongoing water improvement construction project. The water was shut off for immediate repair. When water is restored, customers should boil their water before consumption until further notice. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    The Village of Elizabeth's water had to be shut off this afternoon for all customers. A water line was damaged during the village's ongoing water improvement construction project. The water was shut off for immediate repair. When water is restored, customers should boil their water before consumption until further notice. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly