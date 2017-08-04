Boil advisory lifted for Village of Elizabeth - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Boil advisory lifted for Village of Elizabeth

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The boil advisory that was issued Aug. 4, for the Village of Elizabeth has been lifted for all water customers, the Village of Elizabeth announced Tuesday morning.

