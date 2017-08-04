Public invited to comment on federal grant to fund CPSO equipmen - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Public invited to comment on federal grant to fund CPSO equipment

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The public is invited to comment on a grant that the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is requesting to fund safety and rescue equipment.

Under the 2017 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG), CPSO is proposing the procurement of:

  • Thirteen Tasers
  • Two automated external defibrillators (AED’s) 
  • One through-the-wall radar device
  • Two complete diving suits, which will include: a regular mask, snorkel, boots, fins, buoyancy compensator, regulator, mask with communications, 3 mm and .5 mm wet suits, dry suit, and dive computers.

The application for the 2017 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) is due by September 5, 2017, according to CPSO.

To comment on the proposal, CPSO requests that you please contact Lt. Jason McRight, Planning & Research, at 337-491-3716.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

