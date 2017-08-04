Public invited to comment on federal grant to fund CPSO equipment

The public is invited to comment on a grant that the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is requesting to fund safety and rescue equipment.

Under the 2017 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG), CPSO is proposing the procurement of:

Thirteen Tasers

Two automated external defibrillators (AED’s)

One through-the-wall radar device

Two complete diving suits, which will include: a regular mask, snorkel, boots, fins, buoyancy compensator, regulator, mask with communications, 3 mm and .5 mm wet suits, dry suit, and dive computers.

The application for the 2017 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) is due by September 5, 2017, according to CPSO.

To comment on the proposal, CPSO requests that you please contact Lt. Jason McRight, Planning & Research, at 337-491-3716.

