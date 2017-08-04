Oregon man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting, torturing woman

An Oregon man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for sexually assaulting and torturing the mother of his child at a Calcasieu motel.
Gammion McCloud, 37, originally from Washington, D.C. but living in Oregon at the time of his arrest, was sentenced to 300 months in prison for sexually assaulting and torturing the victim, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Friday.More >>
An Oregon man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for sexually assaulting and torturing the mother of his child at a Calcasieu motel.
Gammion McCloud, 37, originally from Washington, D.C. but living in Oregon at the time of his arrest, was sentenced to 300 months in prison for sexually assaulting and torturing the victim, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Friday.More >>
Some cast and crew members from KPLC will be out in Vinton Friday, Aug. 4, for this weeks Grillin' & Chillin' series. Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton, Candy Rodriguez, and other members of the KPLC team will be broadcasting live. We'll be grilling hot dogs for the community during our First at Four, Live at Five, and 7 News at Six broadcasts. KPLC wants to meet and connect with our viewers in their hometowns, so we'll see you there for some f...More >>
Some cast and crew members from KPLC will be out in Vinton Friday, Aug. 4, for this weeks Grillin' & Chillin' series. Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton, Candy Rodriguez, and other members of the KPLC team will be broadcasting live. We'll be grilling hot dogs for the community during our First at Four, Live at Five, and 7 News at Six broadcasts. KPLC wants to meet and connect with our viewers in their hometowns, so we'll see you there for some f...More >>
The annual Louisiana Sales Tax Holiday is this Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 5.
During the holiday most purchases of personal items such as electronics, furniture, and clothing will only have a state sales tax of 3 percent. The sales tax exemption is only good for the first $2,500 of the sales price or cost price of any purchase of an eligible item.More >>
The annual Louisiana Sales Tax Holiday is this Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 5.
During the holiday most purchases of personal items such as electronics, furniture, and clothing will only have a state sales tax of 3 percent. The sales tax exemption is only good for the first $2,500 of the sales price or cost price of any purchase of an eligible item.More >>
Sheriff Tony Mancuso said at a news conference Friday that he does not believe a murderer is running loose in Southwest Louisiana, Mancuso said he believes that 22-year-old Houston man Dustin Hammons, whose body was found near Starks Wednesday, was brought to Calcasieu Parish, where he was killed and his body dumped.More >>
Sheriff Tony Mancuso said at a news conference Friday that he does not believe a murderer is running loose in Southwest Louisiana, Mancuso said he believes that 22-year-old Houston man Dustin Hammons, whose body was found near Starks Wednesday, was brought to Calcasieu Parish, where he was killed and his body dumped.More >>
If you have a breast pump that you no longer need, there's a big demand for them with the Community Pregnancy Center in DeRidder.More >>
If you have a breast pump that you no longer need, there's a big demand for them with the Community Pregnancy Center in DeRidder.More >>