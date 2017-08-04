Oregon man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting, torturing woman

An Oregon man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for sexually assaulting and torturing the mother of his child at a Calcasieu motel.

Gammion McCloud, 37, originally from Washington, D.C. but living in Oregon at the time of his arrest, was sentenced to 300 months in prison for sexually assaulting and torturing the victim, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Friday.

McCloud abused his victim at a Calcasieu motel between March 5 and 22, 2014, Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said in late 2015 when McCloud was indicted.

McCloud was also linked to the search for a body that may have been dumped under the I-10 bridge in August 2015. KPLC has reached out to CPSO for an update on McCloud's connection to that search.

McCloud pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to one count of travel to engage in criminal sexual activity and one count of interstate domestic violence.

McCloud was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and ordered to pay $73,550 restitution. While on supervised release, he must obtain sex offender specific treatment, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to the March 2, 2017, guilty plea, McCloud acted as the “pimp” for the victim, whom he convinced to engage in prostitution. They were together from 2008 until 2014.

McCloud had a child with the victim and thereafter became progressively more abusive to her. He raped and tortured her repeatedly in the presence of her young child. He also locked the victim in a small cage, forcing her to engage in acts of prostitution, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The victim and her child were able to escape while in Louisiana after McCloud doused her in gasoline and set her on fire.

During all of these acts, the defendant was in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Luke Walker prosecuted the case.

