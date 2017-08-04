Sheriff: Houston man whose body found near Starks was brought to - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Sheriff: Houston man whose body found near Starks was brought to Calcasieu to be killed

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Sheriff Tony Mancuso said at a news conference Friday that he does not believe a murderer is running loose in Southwest Louisiana.

Mancuso said he believes that 22-year-old Houston man Dustin Hammons, whose body was found near Starks Wednesday, was brought to Calcasieu Parish, where he was killed and his body dumped.

“I think it’s important that our community know it’s not somebody local,” Mancuso said. “I don’t necessarily want them to be scared and afraid that we haven’t solved the murder and it’s in a rural area and they’re concerned.”

He declined to release a motive or cause of death, but called Hammons’ death a “brutal murder.”

There are multiple suspects from the Pasadena / Houston area, Mancuso said. It appears Hammons has no connections to the Southwest Louisiana area.

The Sheriff believes that Hammons’ killers brought him to the area with the thought that the body “would not be found for a very long time.”

However, a Calcasieu Parish work crew that mows the area twice a year happened to be mowing on Wednesday. It is believed that Hammons’ body had been there between 18 and 20 hours. That allowed detectives to gather valuable information.

“This body could have been there for days, months, years before it was found had it not been for this crew that comes out and mows twice a year and this just so happened to be the day that they came out and mowed,” he said. “At least now we have formulated some very good leads.”

Calcasieu Sheriff’s detectives have been in contact with Texas authorities and are meeting with detectives in Houston today.

He asked anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between noon Monday and 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to call the Sheriff's Office at 337-491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222. Detective Casey Lafargue is the lead investigator.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Sheriff: Houston man whose body found near Starks was brought to Calcasieu to be killed

    Sheriff: Houston man whose body found near Starks was brought to Calcasieu to be killed

    Friday, August 4 2017 12:25 PM EDT2017-08-04 16:25:55 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    Sheriff Tony Mancuso said at a news conference Friday that he does not believe a murderer is running loose in Southwest Louisiana, Mancuso said he believes that 22-year-old Houston man Dustin Hammons, whose body was found near Starks Wednesday, was brought to Calcasieu Parish, where he was killed and his body dumped.

    More >>

    Sheriff Tony Mancuso said at a news conference Friday that he does not believe a murderer is running loose in Southwest Louisiana, Mancuso said he believes that 22-year-old Houston man Dustin Hammons, whose body was found near Starks Wednesday, was brought to Calcasieu Parish, where he was killed and his body dumped.

    More >>

  • Community Pregnancy Center in need of donated breast pumps

    Community Pregnancy Center in need of donated breast pumps

    Friday, August 4 2017 6:04 AM EDT2017-08-04 10:04:45 GMT

    If you have a breast pump that you no longer need, there's a big demand for them with the Community Pregnancy Center in DeRidder.     

    More >>

    If you have a breast pump that you no longer need, there's a big demand for them with the Community Pregnancy Center in DeRidder.     

    More >>

  • Is a new I-10 Bridge coming?

    Is a new I-10 Bridge coming?

    Thursday, August 3 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-08-04 03:31:32 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    After more than 60 years of constant traffic the I-10 bridge is wearing out. The Louisiana Department of Transportation has proposed a project to finally get a new bridge. Right now the bridge is too steep, there is not enough clearance for trucks, and the bridge is literally cracking. So here are some solutions. DOTD is looking at some options that would include a new bridge just north of the current I-10 bridge or a brand new bridge that would go over Lake Charles and over C...More >>
    After more than 60 years of constant traffic the I-10 bridge is wearing out. The Louisiana Department of Transportation has proposed a project to finally get a new bridge. Right now the bridge is too steep, there is not enough clearance for trucks, and the bridge is literally cracking. So here are some solutions. DOTD is looking at some options that would include a new bridge just north of the current I-10 bridge or a brand new bridge that would go over Lake Charles and over C...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly