Sheriff: Houston man whose body found near Starks was brought to Calcasieu to be killed

Sheriff Tony Mancuso said at a news conference Friday that he does not believe a murderer is running loose in Southwest Louisiana.

Mancuso said he believes that 22-year-old Houston man Dustin Hammons, whose body was found near Starks Wednesday, was brought to Calcasieu Parish, where he was killed and his body dumped.

“I think it’s important that our community know it’s not somebody local,” Mancuso said. “I don’t necessarily want them to be scared and afraid that we haven’t solved the murder and it’s in a rural area and they’re concerned.”

He declined to release a motive or cause of death, but called Hammons’ death a “brutal murder.”

There are multiple suspects from the Pasadena / Houston area, Mancuso said. It appears Hammons has no connections to the Southwest Louisiana area.

The Sheriff believes that Hammons’ killers brought him to the area with the thought that the body “would not be found for a very long time.”

However, a Calcasieu Parish work crew that mows the area twice a year happened to be mowing on Wednesday. It is believed that Hammons’ body had been there between 18 and 20 hours. That allowed detectives to gather valuable information.

“This body could have been there for days, months, years before it was found had it not been for this crew that comes out and mows twice a year and this just so happened to be the day that they came out and mowed,” he said. “At least now we have formulated some very good leads.”

Calcasieu Sheriff’s detectives have been in contact with Texas authorities and are meeting with detectives in Houston today.

He asked anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between noon Monday and 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to call the Sheriff's Office at 337-491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222. Detective Casey Lafargue is the lead investigator.

