Sheriff: Houston man whose body found near Starks was brought to Calcasieu to be killed

Sheriff Tony Mancuso said at a news conference Friday that he does not believe a murderer is running loose in Southwest Louisiana, Mancuso said he believes that 22-year-old Houston man Dustin Hammons, whose body was found near Starks Wednesday, was brought to Calcasieu Parish, where he was killed and his body dumped.More >>
If you have a breast pump that you no longer need, there's a big demand for them with the Community Pregnancy Center in DeRidder.More >>
The City of Leesville is going to be much quieter come this Fall; 2,100 soldiers will be deploying from Fort Polk to Iraq. According to Fort Polk leaders, soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division will "conduct combat and anti-terrorism operations." The deployment has business leaders very worried about losing profits. Angel Blakeney and her husband manage Diego's Burrito Bar and Fox's Pizza Den. Both are restaurants in Leesville with a close proxim...More >>
Grocery shopping as you know it may be changing with the arrival of the online shopping craze. “It’s actually saving people money because they can stick to a budget by placing only what they need instead of coming in and buying a lot of extra items,” said Kari Calda...More >>
