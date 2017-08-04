FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry start to Friday, but more rain is likely this weekend

Sunny skies to start the morning on Friday will lead to temperatures quickly warming up through the 70s and into the 80s with higher humidity making for heat index values in the lower 100s this afternoon.

A few clouds were noted across the area but storms have pushed offshore along a meandering front that will begin slowly drifting northward over the weekend.

The focus of the rain will be near the front and largely remain south and east of our area today, with our best chance of a few widely scattered showers returning later this afternoon. The rain chances are a little lower today at 40% thanks to the position of the front remaining south of our area.

On Saturday, the front will slowly push further north and serve as the focal point of more showers and thunderstorms, with rain chances back on the increase by the afternoon hours with likely a better coverage tomorrow as the front will be closer to our vicinity at that point.

The front will begin to wash out by Sunday with an overall slightly drier day as the best chance of a few widely scattered showers returns during the afternoon hours.

Rain chances again increase on Monday thanks to a series of upper level disturbances skirting the area, keeping daily rain chances in the 50-60% range, but dropping lower than that by the middle of next week.

The tropics are beginning to wake up with two areas of concern in the Atlantic to watch closely over the next week. The first area, labeled Invest 99L, is located south of the Cabo Verde Islands and will move west-northwestward at about 10 to 15 mph over the next several days. This area has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression by early next week over the Central Atlantic. Any threat to the US will not be known until the system fully develops with larger scale steering currents potentially driving this storm away from the US coast, but it’s too early to tell at this point.

An area closer to home that bears watching even more closely is a tropical wave located near the island of Aruba off the northern coast of South America. This tropical wave could show some gradual organization over the next 5 days as it moves slowly toward the Yucatan and Bay of Campeche by early next week. This area is given a 60% chance of tropical development by the early to middle part of next week as it moves into the southern Gulf of Mexico, with longer range computer models pushing this system into northern Mexico or South Texas late next week. Until a storm actually develops and we get a better idea of the position of the larger scale steering currents, there is no need to worry here in Southwest Louisiana. We will keep you updated on the latest regarding the tropics here at KPLC and KPLCTV.com

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry