Community Pregnancy Center in need of donated breast pumps

If you have a breast pump that you no longer need, there is a big demand for them at the Community Pregnancy Center in DeRidder.



They are accepting donations of used, workable breast pumps to connect with women in need.



The Community Pregnancy Center is located at 422 McMahon Street in DeRidder, behind St. Vincent's Hope Village. It is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 A.M.-3:30 P.M. They can be reached at 337-463-9500.

The center also offers free pregnancy tests, assistance with filing for Medicaid, education for expectant mothers to learn about the changes in their bodies, and parenting skills while earning "Mommy Money' to spend on baby clothes, formula and diapers in the center's boutique.

