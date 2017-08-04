WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Annual state sales tax holiday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Annual state sales tax holiday

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office identifies the body found in the woods near Starks.

A community comes together to remember a 7-year-old boy who was found dead after being swept away in a rain-swollen ditch. This morning, you’ll hear from the mother of Daysean Combest, the Shreveport child whose body was found yesterday after a three-day search.

Lake Charles Police Officers recently received vials of Naloxone to help reverse overdoses here in Southwest Louisiana.

A half-billion dollar price tag and no plan in place until maybe 2019. That’s what residents attending a public meeting on the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge project learned from the DOTD last night.

You can get some help getting ready for the new school year. The annual sales tax holiday goes into effect Friday and Saturday.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter will have the chance to tour the new community-based outpatient clinic for veterans.

The Pride of McNeese Marching Band continues its fundraising to make it to London to march in the 2018 New Year’s Day Parade. An event will be held Saturday night at Crying Eagle Brewery called “Drums and Drafts.”

Plus, we're bringing our Grillin' and Chillin' event this evening to Vinton. We'll have hot dogs and you may get to be on tv. If you can't make it out for a hot dog, catch us First at Four, Live at Five, and 7News at Six.

And a new trend is in the Lake Area is taking hold. Online grocery shopping is starting to hit major chains like Walmart, which just debuted its new pickup service week.

In weather, Friday's rain chances will be at 60%. With the amount of rain, it will help keep temperatures down. Highs are only in the upper 80s, so a nice relief during the hottest month of the year! Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

