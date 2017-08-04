WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Annual state sales tax holiday

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
If you have a breast pump that you no longer need, there's a big demand for them with the Community Pregnancy Center in DeRidder.More >>
If you have a breast pump that you no longer need, there's a big demand for them with the Community Pregnancy Center in DeRidder.More >>
The City of Leesville is going to be much quieter come this Fall; 2,100 soldiers will be deploying from Fort Polk to Iraq. According to Fort Polk leaders, soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division will "conduct combat and anti-terrorism operations." The deployment has business leaders very worried about losing profits. Angel Blakeney and her husband manage Diego's Burrito Bar and Fox's Pizza Den. Both are restaurants in Leesville with a close proxim...More >>
The City of Leesville is going to be much quieter come this Fall; 2,100 soldiers will be deploying from Fort Polk to Iraq. According to Fort Polk leaders, soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division will "conduct combat and anti-terrorism operations." The deployment has business leaders very worried about losing profits. Angel Blakeney and her husband manage Diego's Burrito Bar and Fox's Pizza Den. Both are restaurants in Leesville with a close proxim...More >>
Grocery shopping as you know it may be changing with the arrival of the online shopping craze. “It’s actually saving people money because they can stick to a budget by placing only what they need instead of coming in and buying a lot of extra items,” said Kari Calda...More >>
Grocery shopping as you know it may be changing with the arrival of the online shopping craze. “It’s actually saving people money because they can stick to a budget by placing only what they need instead of coming in and buying a lot of extra items,” said Kari Calda...More >>