Is a new I-10 Bridge coming?

The City of Leesville is going to be much quieter come this Fall; 2,100 soldiers will be deploying from Fort Polk to Iraq. According to Fort Polk leaders, soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division will "conduct combat and anti-terrorism operations." The deployment has business leaders very worried about losing profits. Angel Blakeney and her husband manage Diego's Burrito Bar and Fox's Pizza Den. Both are restaurants in Leesville with a close proxim...More >>
Grocery shopping as you know it may be changing with the arrival of the online shopping craze. “It’s actually saving people money because they can stick to a budget by placing only what they need instead of coming in and buying a lot of extra items,” said Kari Calda...More >>
A sporting goods store in Lake Charles made back-to-school shopping a little easier for a select group of students. 30 kids who participate in "Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana" each received a $100 gift card for a shopping spree at Academy.More >>
A Lake Charles man was indicted Thursday on manslaughter and obstruction of justice charges. Victor Ramos, 50, allegedly hit his live-in girlfriend, Lauren Guidry, with his car during an argument in May 2017 according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
