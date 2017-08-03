Online grocery shopping craze hits Lake Charles

Grocery shopping as you know it may be changing with the arrival of the online shopping craze.

“It’s actually saving people money because they can stick to a budget by placing only what they need instead of coming in and buying a lot of extra items,” said Kari Calda, one of the department managers for Walmart’s brand new online service. “And you save a lot of moms' time, a lot of the elderly who can’t get out and move around, it's beneficial to them as well, and just busy people.”

Calda has it right - many of the customers I spoke with needed that convenience in their lives.

“I have a newborn and a toddler and my husband works shift work so I can always count on him being here to help me,” said Bronwin Nicholas, a mother of two.

“I have two kids, a one-month-old and a two-year-old, and it’s a lot easier to do 'click, click, click' and come pick up my groceries than just haul them out in the car,” said another mother, Desiree George.

Except for a few who prefer to go in person.

“I don’t - I’m just picking up for my mom,” said one customer, Katelyn Vallion. “I’d rather just go in and get my own thing.”

Walmart and Kroger are the two major chains in the area that have picked up on this trend, with a free service that allows customers to place their order online or through a mobile app and schedule a pick-up time, as soon as the same day.

Once they do that personal shoppers, like Katie, take over.

She’s kept busy because Kroger’s ClickList program has been around for a while now and has picked up steam, landing the new store in Lake Charles in the top five for online sales in the Greater Houston area every week.

Walmart said it topped out today as well with 30 orders.

That may not seem like a lot but there are plans for expansions with more and more residents catching onto the craze.

These programs, although convenient and possibly good for the wallet, don't accept food stamps or 'WIC' just yet.

