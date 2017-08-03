Indictments handed down in Twelve Palms RV Park homicide - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Indictments handed down in Twelve Palms RV Park homicide

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Johnnie Paul Hardman Jr. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Johnnie Paul Hardman Jr. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
Desmond Kemon Orphey (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Desmond Kemon Orphey (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Today a grand jury handed down indictments for two suspects in the July 22 homicide at the Twelve Palms RV Park in Lake Charles.

Johnnie Paul Hardman Jr. was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery with a firearm, and two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm.

Desmond Kemon Orphey was indicted on one count of principal to first-degree murder, one count of principal to armed robbery with a firearm, and two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm.

Hardman Jr. and Orphey each face two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm because they are accused of robbing another man at the RV park before attempting to rob Joshua Touchet, the murder victim.

Hardman Jr.'s armed robbery charge and Orphey's principal to armed robbery charge are also connected with the initial robbery at the RV park.

A 14-year-old boy has already pleaded guilty as a principal to armed robbery, and as a principal to second-degree murder in the killing of Touchet.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Online grocery shopping craze hits Lake Charles

    Online grocery shopping craze hits Lake Charles

    Thursday, August 3 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-08-04 00:50:50 GMT

    Grocery shopping as you know it may be changing with the arrival of the online shopping craze. “It’s actually saving people money because they can stick to a budget by placing only what they need instead of coming in and buying a lot of extra items,” said Kari Calda...

    More >>

    Grocery shopping as you know it may be changing with the arrival of the online shopping craze. “It’s actually saving people money because they can stick to a budget by placing only what they need instead of coming in and buying a lot of extra items,” said Kari Calda...

    More >>

  • Back to school shopping spree for Lake Charles students

    Back to school shopping spree for Lake Charles students

    Thursday, August 3 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-08-04 00:23:02 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    A sporting goods store in Lake Charles made back-to-school shopping a little easier for a select group of students. 30 kids who participate in "Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana" each received a $100 gift card for a shopping spree at Academy.

    More >>

    A sporting goods store in Lake Charles made back-to-school shopping a little easier for a select group of students. 30 kids who participate in "Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana" each received a $100 gift card for a shopping spree at Academy.

    More >>

  • Man indicted for manslaughter after allegedly striking girlfriend with car

    Man indicted for manslaughter after allegedly striking girlfriend with car

    Thursday, August 3 2017 8:17 PM EDT2017-08-04 00:17:44 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    A Lake Charles man was indicted Thursday on manslaughter and obstruction of justice charges. Victor Ramos, 50, allegedly hit his live-in girlfriend, Lauren Guidry, with his car during an argument in May 2017 according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

    More >>

    A Lake Charles man was indicted Thursday on manslaughter and obstruction of justice charges. Victor Ramos, 50, allegedly hit his live-in girlfriend, Lauren Guidry, with his car during an argument in May 2017 according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly