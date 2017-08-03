Indictments handed down in Twelve Palms RV Park homicide

Grocery shopping as you know it may be changing with the arrival of the online shopping craze. “It’s actually saving people money because they can stick to a budget by placing only what they need instead of coming in and buying a lot of extra items,” said Kari Calda...More >>
A sporting goods store in Lake Charles made back-to-school shopping a little easier for a select group of students. 30 kids who participate in "Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana" each received a $100 gift card for a shopping spree at Academy.More >>
A Lake Charles man was indicted Thursday on manslaughter and obstruction of justice charges. Victor Ramos, 50, allegedly hit his live-in girlfriend, Lauren Guidry, with his car during an argument in May 2017 according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
A Lake Charles man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison this week for being in possession of a lot of drugs and guns.
In June 2016, the home of Kevin Ardoin, 36, was searched after authorities witnessed him selling drugs in Lake Charles, according to Henri Lejeune with the U.S. Attorney's Office.More >>
Today a grand jury handed down indictments for two suspects in the July 22 homicide at the Twelve Palms RV Park in Lake Charles. Johnnie Paul Hardman Jr. was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery with a firearm, and two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm.More >>
