Indictments handed down in Twelve Palms RV Park homicide

Today a grand jury handed down indictments for two suspects in the July 22 homicide at the Twelve Palms RV Park in Lake Charles.

Johnnie Paul Hardman Jr. was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery with a firearm, and two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm.

Desmond Kemon Orphey was indicted on one count of principal to first-degree murder, one count of principal to armed robbery with a firearm, and two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm.

Hardman Jr. and Orphey each face two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm because they are accused of robbing another man at the RV park before attempting to rob Joshua Touchet, the murder victim.

Hardman Jr.'s armed robbery charge and Orphey's principal to armed robbery charge are also connected with the initial robbery at the RV park.

A 14-year-old boy has already pleaded guilty as a principal to armed robbery, and as a principal to second-degree murder in the killing of Touchet.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.