Man indicted for manslaughter after allegedly striking girlfrien - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Man indicted for manslaughter after allegedly striking girlfriend with car

(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles man was indicted Thursday on manslaughter and obstruction of justice charges.

Victor Ramos, 50, allegedly hit his live-in girlfriend, Lauren Guidry, with his car during an argument in May 2017 according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

RELATED STORY HERE: Man alleged to have struck girlfriend with car charged with manslaughter

Guidry was pinned against the couple's mobile home, said Myers.

She later died at a local hospital.

Ramos is also charged with obstruction of justice for attempting to hide his car after the incident. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Online grocery shopping craze hits Lake Charles

    Online grocery shopping craze hits Lake Charles

    Thursday, August 3 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-08-04 00:50:50 GMT

    Grocery shopping as you know it may be changing with the arrival of the online shopping craze. “It’s actually saving people money because they can stick to a budget by placing only what they need instead of coming in and buying a lot of extra items,” said Kari Calda...

    More >>

    Grocery shopping as you know it may be changing with the arrival of the online shopping craze. “It’s actually saving people money because they can stick to a budget by placing only what they need instead of coming in and buying a lot of extra items,” said Kari Calda...

    More >>

  • Back to school shopping spree for Lake Charles students

    Back to school shopping spree for Lake Charles students

    Thursday, August 3 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-08-04 00:23:02 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    A sporting goods store in Lake Charles made back-to-school shopping a little easier for a select group of students. 30 kids who participate in "Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana" each received a $100 gift card for a shopping spree at Academy.

    More >>

    A sporting goods store in Lake Charles made back-to-school shopping a little easier for a select group of students. 30 kids who participate in "Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana" each received a $100 gift card for a shopping spree at Academy.

    More >>

  • Man indicted for manslaughter after allegedly striking girlfriend with car

    Man indicted for manslaughter after allegedly striking girlfriend with car

    Thursday, August 3 2017 8:17 PM EDT2017-08-04 00:17:44 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    A Lake Charles man was indicted Thursday on manslaughter and obstruction of justice charges. Victor Ramos, 50, allegedly hit his live-in girlfriend, Lauren Guidry, with his car during an argument in May 2017 according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

    More >>

    A Lake Charles man was indicted Thursday on manslaughter and obstruction of justice charges. Victor Ramos, 50, allegedly hit his live-in girlfriend, Lauren Guidry, with his car during an argument in May 2017 according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly