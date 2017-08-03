Man indicted for manslaughter after allegedly striking girlfriend with car

A Lake Charles man was indicted Thursday on manslaughter and obstruction of justice charges.

Victor Ramos, 50, allegedly hit his live-in girlfriend, Lauren Guidry, with his car during an argument in May 2017 according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Guidry was pinned against the couple's mobile home, said Myers.

She later died at a local hospital.

Ramos is also charged with obstruction of justice for attempting to hide his car after the incident.

