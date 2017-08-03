GRILLIN' & CHILLIN' - Join us at Niblett's Bluff this afternoon - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

GRILLIN' & CHILLIN' - Join us at Niblett's Bluff this afternoon

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
NIBLETT'S BLUFF, LA (KPLC) -

Some cast and crew members from KPLC will be out at Niblett's Bluff Friday, Aug. 4, for this week's Grillin' & Chillin' series.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton, Candy Rodriguez, and other members of the KPLC team will be broadcasting live.

We'll be grilling hot dogs for the community during our First at Four, Live at Five, and 7News at Six broadcasts.

KPLC wants to meet and connect with our viewers in their hometowns, so we'll see you there for some food and fellowship.

If you can't make it out to join us in Vinton, you can watch our live broadcasts on KPLC at 4, 5, and 6.

Be sure to join us at Niblett's Bluff Park in Vinton tomorrow.

    Oregon man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting, torturing woman

    Oregon man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting, torturing woman

    Friday, August 4 2017 2:23 PM EDT
    Gammion McCloud (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Gammion McCloud (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    An Oregon man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for sexually assaulting and torturing the mother of his child at a Calcasieu motel.

    Gammion McCloud, 37, originally from Washington, D.C. but living in Oregon at the time of his arrest, was sentenced to 300 months in prison for sexually assaulting and torturing the victim, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Friday.

    An Oregon man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for sexually assaulting and torturing the mother of his child at a Calcasieu motel.

    Gammion McCloud, 37, originally from Washington, D.C. but living in Oregon at the time of his arrest, was sentenced to 300 months in prison for sexually assaulting and torturing the victim, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Friday.

  Annual state sales tax holiday Friday and Saturday

    Annual state sales tax holiday Friday and Saturday

    Friday, August 4 2017 1:16 PM EDT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The annual Louisiana Sales Tax Holiday is this Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 5.

    During the holiday most purchases of personal items such as electronics, furniture, and clothing will only have a state sales tax of 3 percent. The sales tax exemption is only good for the first $2,500 of the sales price or cost price of any purchase of an eligible item. 

    The annual Louisiana Sales Tax Holiday is this Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 5.

    During the holiday most purchases of personal items such as electronics, furniture, and clothing will only have a state sales tax of 3 percent. The sales tax exemption is only good for the first $2,500 of the sales price or cost price of any purchase of an eligible item. 

