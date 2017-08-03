GRILLIN' & CHILLIN' - Join us at Niblett's Bluff this afternoon

Some cast and crew members from KPLC will be out at Niblett's Bluff Friday, Aug. 4, for this week's Grillin' & Chillin' series.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton, Candy Rodriguez, and other members of the KPLC team will be broadcasting live.

We'll be grilling hot dogs for the community during our First at Four, Live at Five, and 7News at Six broadcasts.

KPLC wants to meet and connect with our viewers in their hometowns, so we'll see you there for some food and fellowship.

If you can't make it out to join us in Vinton, you can watch our live broadcasts on KPLC at 4, 5, and 6.

Be sure to join us at Niblett's Bluff Park in Vinton tomorrow.

