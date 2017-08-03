Grillin' & Chillin' in Vinton this week - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Grillin' & Chillin' in Vinton this week

Some cast and crew members from KPLC will be out in Vinton Friday, Aug. 4, for this week's Grillin' & Chillin' series.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton, Candy Rodriguez, and other members of the KPLC team will be broadcasting live.

We'll be grilling hot dogs for the community during our First at Four, Live at Five, and 7 News at Six broadcasts.

KPLC wants to meet and connect with our viewers in their hometowns, so we'll see you there for some food and fellowship.

If you can't make it out to join us in Vinton, you can watch our live broadcasts on KPLC at 4, 5, and 6.

Be sure to join us at Niblett's Bluff Park in Vinton tomorrow.

  • Lake Charles man sentenced on drug distribution and firearm charges

    A Lake Charles man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison this week for being in possession of a lot of drugs and guns. 

    In June 2016, the home of Kevin Ardoin, 36, was searched after authorities witnessed him selling drugs in Lake Charles, according to Henri Lejeune with the U.S. Attorney's Office.

  • Boil advisory for town of Iota

    Workers will be replacing three fire hydrants in the town of Iota on Monday, Aug. 7. The water will have to be shut off for the replacements, and when it comes back on Iota will be under a boil advisory. The advisory will remain in place until the water is deemed safe for consumption.  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

