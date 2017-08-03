Lake Charles man sentenced on drug distribution and firearm charges

A Lake Charles man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison this week for being in possession of a lot of drugs with the intent to distribute, as well as being in possession of multiple guns.

In June 2016, the home of Kevin Ardoin, 36, was searched after authorities witnessed him selling drugs in Lake Charles, according to Henri Lejeune with the U.S. Attorney's Office.

1.9 ounces of crack cocaine, .5 ounces of powder cocaine, 13 Xanax pills, 14 grams of marijuana, and over $2,000 was found in the home initially, Lejeune said.

The next day agents searched the home again and found 432 grams of cocaine, four firearms, and $87,070.

Ardoin was sentenced on Wednesday to more than 130 months behind bars on one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Ardoin was also sentenced to five years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.