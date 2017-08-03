Lake Charles man sentenced on drug distribution and firearm charges

A Lake Charles man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison this week for being in possession of a lot of drugs and guns.
In June 2016, the home of Kevin Ardoin, 36, was searched after authorities witnessed him selling drugs in Lake Charles, according to Henri Lejeune with the U.S. Attorney's Office.More >>
A Lake Charles man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison this week for being in possession of a lot of drugs and guns.
In June 2016, the home of Kevin Ardoin, 36, was searched after authorities witnessed him selling drugs in Lake Charles, according to Henri Lejeune with the U.S. Attorney's Office.More >>
Workers will be replacing three fire hydrants in the town of Iota on Monday, Aug. 7. The water will have to be shut off for the replacements, and when it comes back on Iota will be under a boil advisory. The advisory will remain in place until the water is deemed safe for consumption. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Workers will be replacing three fire hydrants in the town of Iota on Monday, Aug. 7. The water will have to be shut off for the replacements, and when it comes back on Iota will be under a boil advisory. The advisory will remain in place until the water is deemed safe for consumption. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Some cast and crew members from KPLC will be out in Vinton Friday, Aug. 4, for this weeks Grillin' & Chillin' series. Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton, Candy Rodriguez, and other members of the KPLC team will be broadcasting live. We'll be grilling hot dogs for the community during our First at Four, Live at Five, and 7 News at Six broadcasts. KPLC wants to meet and connect with our viewers in their hometowns, so we'll see you there for some f...More >>
Some cast and crew members from KPLC will be out in Vinton Friday, Aug. 4, for this weeks Grillin' & Chillin' series. Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton, Candy Rodriguez, and other members of the KPLC team will be broadcasting live. We'll be grilling hot dogs for the community during our First at Four, Live at Five, and 7 News at Six broadcasts. KPLC wants to meet and connect with our viewers in their hometowns, so we'll see you there for some f...More >>
Overnight we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the mid 70s. There could be a stray shower or two tonight, but will have rain chances become less likely after midnight. Rain chances are down to 20% for tonight. Rain will become more likely the next few days due to a stationary front coming through the area. This will increase our moisture and keep rain chances up. Rain chances will be above average through the weekend.More >>
Overnight we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the mid 70s. There could be a stray shower or two tonight, but will have rain chances become less likely after midnight. Rain chances are down to 20% for tonight. Rain will become more likely the next few days due to a stationary front coming through the area. This will increase our moisture and keep rain chances up. Rain chances will be above average through the weekend.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the body found in the woods in Starks.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the body found in the woods in Starks.More >>