FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances remain above average through the weekend, keeping temperatures in check

Overnight we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the mid 70s. There could be a stray shower or two tonight, but will have rain chances become less likely after midnight. Rain chances are down to 20% for tonight.

Rain will become more likely the next few days due to a stationary front coming through the area. This will increase our moisture and keep rain chances up. Rain chances will be above average through the weekend.

Friday, showers and thunderstorms remain likely and more widespread. Rain chances are 60%. Rain is more likely in the afternoon. With the amount of rain, it will help keep temperatures down. Especially after a thunderstorm has passed. Highs are only in the upper 80s, so a nice relief during the hottest month of the year!

The start of next weekend on Saturday will also be another wet day. Rain chances are at 60% with scattered showers and thunderstorms. With these storms, we could see potential heavy rainfall at times. Highs will remain in the upper 80s near 90 degrees.

Sunday will have rain chances go down to 40%. So, rain is still likely, but will not be as widespread. Instead, will be more scattered to isolated. Monday will have rain chances back at 60%. Both Sunday and Monday will have mostly cloudy skies in between any showers.

Tuesday and Wednesday will still have rain chances near average at 40%. We will have scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be near 90 degrees, depending on how much sunshine we get before any rain.

Thursday will have rain chances go down to 30% with more isolated showers. Then rain chances will stay around average through the rest of the week along with temperatures around 90 degrees.

We will continue to monitor the tropics, as there are two areas of potential development. One is just to the north of the coast of South America. This one has a lower chance of any development. The second has a better chance to develop in the next five days. This one is located a little off the coast of Africa. For the next few days, we have no impact to southwest Louisiana, and we will keep you updated.