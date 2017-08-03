Annual state sales tax holiday Friday and Saturday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Annual state sales tax holiday Friday and Saturday

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The annual Louisiana Sales Tax Holiday is this Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 5.

During the holiday most purchases of personal items such as electronics, furniture, and clothing will only have a state sales tax of 3 percent. The sales tax exemption is only good for the first $2,500 of the price of any purchase of an eligible item. 

The sales tax exemption is not applicable to purchases used for a business, vehicles, restaurant meals, and to-go meal orders.

The tax exemption also may not be used for rented or leased property or items.

Local sales taxes still apply this weekend. 

