Local student wins prestigious scholarship

In 2017, there were 25 students that received the Horatio Alger Scholarship in Louisiana.

According to its website, the Horatio Alger Scholarship program specifically assists high school students who have faced and overcome great obstacles in their young lives.

One of those students was Taylor Fontenot of Sulphur.

Fontenot comes from a family that struggles financially and college would have been nearly impossible for the 4.0 student.

The scholarship provides $10,000 a year for four years, so Fontenot can afford to go to McNeese in the fall to major in computer science.

