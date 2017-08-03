Local student wins prestigious scholarship - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local student wins prestigious scholarship

Taylor Fontenot on his high school graduation day (Source: KPLC) Taylor Fontenot on his high school graduation day (Source: KPLC)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

In 2017, there were 25 students that received the Horatio Alger Scholarship in Louisiana.

According to its website, the Horatio Alger Scholarship program specifically assists high school students who have faced and overcome great obstacles in their young lives. 

One of those students was Taylor Fontenot of Sulphur.

Fontenot comes from a family that struggles financially and college would have been nearly impossible for the 4.0 student.

The scholarship provides $10,000 a year for four years, so Fontenot can afford to go to McNeese in the fall to major in computer science.

For more information on the Horatio Alger Scholarship program, visit its website, HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • breaking

    CPSO: Body of man found in Starks identified

    CPSO: Body of man found in Starks identified

    Thursday, August 3 2017 11:46 AM EDT2017-08-03 15:46:01 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the body found in the woods in Starks.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the body found in the woods in Starks.

    More >>

  • Boy Scouts and Venturers return from National Jamboree

    Boy Scouts and Venturers return from National Jamboree

    Thursday, August 3 2017 7:23 AM EDT2017-08-03 11:23:31 GMT
    (Source: Troop 4102)(Source: Troop 4102)

    A group of 30 plus Boy Scouts are back from West Virginia with a new perspective on their organization.

    More >>

    A group of 30 plus Boy Scouts are back from West Virginia with a new perspective on their organization. They, along with 30 thousand other scouts, attended the National Scout Jamboree in West Virginia.

    More >>

  • CHRISTUS Health partnering with Imperial Calcasieu Surgical Center

    CHRISTUS Health partnering with Imperial Calcasieu Surgical Center

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:16 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:16:52 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    While the lobby looked empty Wednesday afternoon at Imperial Calcasieu Surgical Center, orthopedic surgeon and chairman of the center Dr. John Noble usually sees his fair share of patients.   "We do over 10,000 procedures a year,” said Noble.  From injections to eye surgeries, this center allows patients to come in have their surgery and leave within the same day. “They come in we only have two or three waiting in a holding area while we are doi...More >>
    While the lobby looked empty Wednesday afternoon at Imperial Calcasieu Surgical Center, orthopedic surgeon and chairman of the center Dr. John Noble usually sees his fair share of patients.   "We do over 10,000 procedures a year,” said Noble.  From injections to eye surgeries, this center allows patients to come in have their surgery and leave within the same day. “They come in we only have two or three waiting in a holding area while we are doi...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly