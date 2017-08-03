Estherwood officer asked to resign days after controversial Facebook post

An officer with the Estherwood Police Department has been asked to resign.

The announcement comes days after posts from a Facebook page with the officer’s name went viral. One post in question showed a white woman holding a white child’s head underwater in a bathtub with a caption indicating it’s what to do when your daughter’s “first crush” is an African American child.

Screen grabs of the post in question were emailed to the KPLC newsroom, but KPLC was unable to independently confirm the posts since that officer’s profile was no longer available to the public.

Chief Ernest Villejoin confirmed that he has asked the officer to resign, but had not received an official resignation as of Thursday afternoon.

