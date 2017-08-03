CPSO: Body of man found in Starks identified - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO: Body of man found in Starks identified

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the body found in the woods in Starks.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Kim Myers said Dustin R. Hammons, 22, of Houston, TX, was found dead in the woods by a parish worker Wednesday afternoon. The investigation revealed Hammons received trauma to his body so his death is being ruled a homicide. The cause and manner of death are pending the coroner’s investigation.

Myers asks anyone with information about this homicide or anyone who believes they may have seen suspicious activity in the area of Highway 12 and Creek Road, between Tuesday, Aug. 1 and Wednesday, Aug. 2, to call the Sheriff's office at 337-491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.    

The investigation is ongoing.

Detective Casey Lafargue is the lead investigator in this case.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

