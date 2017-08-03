FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breaks in the rain this morning ahead of scattered afternoon showers returning

An upper level disturbance sparked numerous showers and storms across the state very early this morning, with the heaviest rain moving along coastal southeastern Louisiana by sunrise, causing big issues for morning commuters in the New Orleans area but not before dropping about one half inch of rain across most of Southwest Louisiana south of I-10, and even more than that closer to the coast.

Through the remainder of the morning, skies will remain mostly cloudy to partly sunny with temperatures warming up slowly through the 70s and into the lower to middle 80s by the noon hour. A few scattered showers will return to the area later this afternoon with rain chances today remaining at 60%.

The evening looks quiet with any showers coming to an end before sunset, although a coastal shower will be possible in the overnight hours with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

A trough of low pressure parked along the coast will continue to provide higher than normal rain chances for Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon hours keeping highs in the 80s.

Rain chances will begin to drop off slightly by early next week, but the pattern remains largely unchanged with our daily downpours returning over the next several afternoons.

The tropics look quiet for now but some development in the far eastern Atlantic is possible over the next few days as a strong thunderstorm complex moves off the continent of Africa and into the eastern Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center gives this area a 50% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days as it moves westward across the Atlantic. We’ll keep you updated, but as of today there is no threat to the United States.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry