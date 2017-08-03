WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Legal immigration bill

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
A group of 30 plus Boy Scouts are back from West Virginia with a new perspective on their organization.More >>
A group of 30 plus Boy Scouts are back from West Virginia with a new perspective on their organization. They, along with 30 thousand other scouts, attended the National Scout Jamboree in West Virginia.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
In a study, just recently published, researchers at Boston University took a look at the brains of deceased football players. 99 percent of them had a disease called CTE, caused by repeated head trauma, but local experts are confident in new preventative measures. Concussions are a risk of the game, but if you get too many, you're at risk for developing CTE or Chronic traumatic encephalopathy. It's a neurodegenerative brain disease that can disable neuropathways and lead to a variet...More >>
In a study, just recently published, researchers at Boston University took a look at the brains of deceased football players. 99 percent of them had a disease called CTE, caused by repeated head trauma, but local experts are confident in new preventative measures. Concussions are a risk of the game, but if you get too many, you're at risk for developing CTE or Chronic traumatic encephalopathy. It's a neurodegenerative brain disease that can disable neuropathways and lead to a variet...More >>
Home improvements are underway at the veterans' homeless shelter, A City of Refuge, in Vinton and it's all thanks to volunteers from Richmond, Texas, of the Calvary Episcopal Church and volunteers from Orange, Texas, of the St. Paul Episcopal Church. The volunteers provided their muscle for some much-needed home improvements. Removing old silicone to freshly caulk between the logs of the 10 log cabins on the property that house up to 10 veterans. "Peop...More >>
Home improvements are underway at the veterans' homeless shelter, A City of Refuge, in Vinton and it's all thanks to volunteers from Richmond, Texas, of the Calvary Episcopal Church and volunteers from Orange, Texas, of the St. Paul Episcopal Church. The volunteers provided their muscle for some much-needed home improvements. Removing old silicone to freshly caulk between the logs of the 10 log cabins on the property that house up to 10 veterans. "Peop...More >>