WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Legal immigration bill

President Donald Trump is backing a controversial plan to overhaul America's immigration system.

An investigation is underway this morning after a man's body is found in a wooded area in Starks.

A federal judge in Louisiana has retired several months after taking medical leave to get treatment for severe alcoholism.

CHRISTUS health system is continuing to expand throughout the Lake Charles area. After purchasing Lake Area Medical Center back in May, the health system is making another big move.

Home improvements are underway at the veterans' homeless shelter in Vinton. And it's all thanks to volunteers from Texas.

A group of 30 plus Boy Scouts is back from West Virginia with a new perspective on their organization. In this week's Hometown Hero, we will see how these young people celebrated Scouting in a big way.

Plus, 25 students from Louisiana recently received the prestigious Horatio Alger Scholarship. We will speak with one of the recipients this morning to find out what it took to get her there.

And the DOTD will get input from the public tonight on the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Project. That meeting will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center Contraband room.

In weather, Thursday's rain chances will be at 60% with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

