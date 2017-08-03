Boy Scouts and Venturers return from National Jamboree - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Boy Scouts and Venturers return from National Jamboree

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A group of 30 plus Boy Scouts are back from West Virginia with a new perspective on their organization. They, along with 30 thousand other scouts, attended the National Scout Jamboree in West Virginia. 

"So often, we think of Scouting as just small groups, 6 to 8 kids or even a troop or a pack with 20 or 30 kids," said Mike Beer, Scout Executive for the Calcasieu Area Council. "But to have an opportunity to experience an event with 20 to 30 thousand people. With international flavor. It just blows up their perspective."

"Just seeing so many people from not where we are," said Collin Peloquin, a Boy Scout from Iowa, LA. "You go to Camp Edgewood and you see a lot of the same people. But you go there and you don't see the same person twice. It's really big."

Adult leaders who went along with the Boy Scouts and Venturers, which include young ladies, saw a change in the group.

"About the middle of the jamboree, about day 6 or 7, the Boy Scout troop began performing," said Ethan Miller, scoutmaster Jamboree Troop 4102. "I think the boys really learned to work together as a team." 

"You had Kenya next to us, Guatemala behind us," recalled Frank "Flash" Williams, advisor for Jamboree Crew 5134. "You had Saudi Arabia caddy cornered to us. You had Canada next to us. Everyone was playing games together. They were having a good time together. There was a lot more community that what you would anticipate from people who don't even speak the same languages." 

The National Jamboree is only held every 4 years and is a celebration of Scouting's goals.

"I saw a lot of camp fires and knot tying," said Barron Koll of Hathaway. "But also Scouting is a lot more than just going outside and camping overnight. It's about the experience. 
The group also toured Washington, DC, took part in service projects and went white water rafting during their 18 day trip."

For more information on the Calcasieu Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, call 337-436-3376 or click here.

Copyright 2017 KPLC-TV. All rights reserved.

