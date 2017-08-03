Boy Scouts and Venturers return from National Jamboree

A group of 30 plus Boy Scouts are back from West Virginia with a new perspective on their organization. They, along with 30 thousand other scouts, attended the National Scout Jamboree in West Virginia. "So often, we think of Scouting as just small groups, 6 to 8 kids or even a troop or a pack with 20 or 30 kids," said Mike Beer, Scout Executive for the Calcasieu Area Council. "But to have an opportunity to experience an event with 20 to 30 thousand people. With i...More >>
In a study, just recently published, researchers at Boston University took a look at the brains of deceased football players. 99 percent of them had a disease called CTE, caused by repeated head trauma, but local experts are confident in new preventative measures. Concussions are a risk of the game, but if you get too many, you're at risk for developing CTE or Chronic traumatic encephalopathy. It's a neurodegenerative brain disease that can disable neuropathways and lead to a variet...More >>
Home improvements are underway at the veterans' homeless shelter, A City of Refuge, in Vinton and it's all thanks to volunteers from Richmond, Texas, of the Calvary Episcopal Church and volunteers from Orange, Texas, of the St. Paul Episcopal Church. The volunteers provided their muscle for some much-needed home improvements. Removing old silicone to freshly caulk between the logs of the 10 log cabins on the property that house up to 10 veterans. "Peop...More >>
