CHRISTUS Health partnering with Imperial Calcasieu Surgical Center

While the lobby looked empty Wednesday afternoon at Imperial Calcasieu Surgical Center, orthopedic surgeon and chairman of the center Dr. John Noble usually sees his fair share of patients.

"We do over 10,000 procedures a year,” said Noble.

From injections to eye surgeries, this center allows patients to come in have their surgery and leave within the same day.

“They come in we only have two or three waiting in a holding area while we are doing procedures on the other cases, and as soon as they emerge from anesthesia they are ready to be discharged,” said Noble.

But now this surgical center has new partners, CHRISTUS health.

“St. Pats has been around for roughly 108 years now so... they’ve been the first institution of health care in Lake Charles, and so with the expansion and CHRISTUS being involved and CHRISTUS rapid growth it really is going to bring a lot more resources to us,” said Noble.

Resources that will help the center provide additional services and recruit new doctors. It’s a move CHRISTUS health system is excited for.

In a statement from the Stephen Wright, the company's health senior vice president of group operations he said:

“ This is an exciting time for CHRISTUS and Southwest Louisiana residents. With the recent acquisition of CHRISTUS Lake Area and the joint venture announced with Ochsner Health and now the Imperial Calcasieu Surgery Center, we have focused our growth efforts on collaborating with partners who believe in our mission and values and excel at providing high quality health care. In our growth efforts, our focus is improving care for patients and expanding local access to health care services and specialties so we can ensure that care remains close to home for communities in Southwest Louisiana.”

And Noble believes overall this move will only better those here in our area.

“This brings tremendous value to us and to the patients of southwest Louisiana so the real reason for it is so we can provide better services,” he said.

The center will now be called CHRISTUS Imperial Calcasieu Surgical Center.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.