Back to school shopping spree for Lake Charles students

Back to school shopping spree for Lake Charles students

LAKE CHARLES, LA

A sporting goods store in Lake Charles made back-to-school shopping a little easier for a select group of students.

30 kids who participate in "Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana" each received a $100 gift card for a shopping spree at Academy.

"We are shopping for boots, shoes, socks and school clothes to stock up for school", said third grader Domonick Wells.

This is the eighth year the shopping spree has been held to help students get ready for the upcoming school year.

