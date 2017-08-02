New study shows risk of football players developing CTE

In a study, just recently published, researchers at Boston University took a look at the brains of deceased football players. 99 percent of them had a disease called CTE, caused by repeated head trauma, but local experts are confident in new preventative measures. Concussions are a risk of the game, but if you get too many, you're at risk for developing CTE or Chronic traumatic encephalopathy. It's a neurodegenerative brain disease that can disable neuropathways and lead to a variet...More >>
Home improvements are underway at the veterans' homeless shelter, A City of Refuge, in Vinton and it's all thanks to volunteers from Richmond, Texas, of the Calvary Episcopal Church and volunteers from Orange, Texas, of the St. Paul Episcopal Church. The volunteers provided their muscle for some much-needed home improvements. Removing old silicone to freshly caulk between the logs of the 10 log cabins on the property that house up to 10 veterans. "Peop...More >>
Overnight we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the lower 70s. There could be a stray shower or two tonight. Rain chances are down to 20% for tonight. Rain will become more likely the next few days due to a stationary front coming through the area. This will increase our moisture and keep rain chances up. Rain chances will be above average through the weekend. For Thursday particularly, we will have rain chances at 60% with scattered thunderstorms.More >>
Two people are in custody On Monday, June 26 at approximately 10:00 a.m., a CPSO Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit (VCIU) detective responded to a complaint of five vehicle burglaries of unlocked vehicles in the area of Gulf Highway and one complaint of a vehicle burglary of a locked car, where the suspect busted a window, in the area of E. Gauthier Road in Lake Charles. During further investigation VCIU detectives were able to identify the suspects responsible for all six vehicle b...More >>
