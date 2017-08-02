CPSO investigating possible homicide in Starks - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO investigating possible homicide in Starks

STARKS, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible homicide according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Bud Bennet and Creek Roads in Starks after a parish worker called authorities claiming he found a body of a man in the woods, Myers said.

The body has not been identified yet according to Myers. 

The investigation is ongoing and the Calcasieu Coroner is trying to determine the cause of death.

