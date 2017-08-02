CPSO investigating possible homicide in Starks

Overnight we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the lower 70s. There could be a stray shower or two tonight. Rain chances are down to 20% for tonight. Rain will become more likely the next few days due to a stationary front coming through the area. This will increase our moisture and keep rain chances up. Rain chances will be above average through the weekend. For Thursday particularly, we will have rain chances at 60% with scattered thunderstorms.More >>
Two people are in custody On Monday, June 26 at approximately 10:00 a.m., a CPSO Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit (VCIU) detective responded to a complaint of five vehicle burglaries of unlocked vehicles in the area of Gulf Highway and one complaint of a vehicle burglary of a locked car, where the suspect busted a window, in the area of E. Gauthier Road in Lake Charles. During further investigation VCIU detectives were able to identify the suspects responsible for all six vehicle b...More >>
To make the most of this school year, every child needs the proper tools to participate fully in class. The list of supplies is long, and for some parents, it can be a challenge to provide their child with everything they need to succeed. That's why KPLC, the Salvation Army and Wendy's are teaming up to make sure every child can get off to a good start.More >>
